FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

