Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.34), 32,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095 ($14.40).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.58.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

