FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits One Day Volume of $13,559.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $2,055.00 and $13,559.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00317559 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 494.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073457 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011963 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

