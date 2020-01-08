Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,364.80 ($17.95).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.47) on Monday. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,415.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,224.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.97.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 160,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £770,088.30 ($1,013,007.50).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

