FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Koppers has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $5,521,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koppers by 433.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $1,765,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 130.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

