FY2019 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut by Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

