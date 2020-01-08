FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.48. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$11.30. The firm has a market cap of $437.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.09 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

