FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Signet Jewelers Ltd. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SIG opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

