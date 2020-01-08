FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $2,596,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

