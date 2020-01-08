FY2023 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.02.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.