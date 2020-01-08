Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Sells $1,541,630.93 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GLPI stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $43.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13,785.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

