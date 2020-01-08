Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $216,433.92 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $43.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

