Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,320 ($17.36). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,313.25 ($17.28) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,271.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,146.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.48.

In other news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total transaction of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

