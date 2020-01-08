Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

