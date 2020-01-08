Genus (LON:GNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

LON:GNS opened at GBX 3,130 ($41.17) on Monday. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,860.33.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total transaction of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

