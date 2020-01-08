Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Trading Up 1.2%

Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3,126.55 and last traded at $3,126.55, approximately 9 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,089.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,992.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,815.95.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

