GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $63.09.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

