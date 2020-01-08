GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

