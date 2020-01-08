GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,841.93 ($24.23).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,756.40 ($23.10) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,760.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 323 shares of company stock worth $557,237.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

