Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLUU. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

