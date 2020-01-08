GNY Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $14.93 million and $9,502.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

