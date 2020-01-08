Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Neutral

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

