Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on XP (NYSE:XP)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP (NYSE:XP) in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of XP stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. XP has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

