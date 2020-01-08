Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) to Neutral

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

