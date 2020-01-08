Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 1,017 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $45,785.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $684.90 million, a PE ratio of 155.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

