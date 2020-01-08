Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $997.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

