GP Strategies Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of GPX opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. GP Strategies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $229.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

