Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $999.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,083,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 180,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.