Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Shares of GBX opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

