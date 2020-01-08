Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get Grupo Simec SAB de CV alerts:

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.55 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.