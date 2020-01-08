Habit Restaurants’ (HABT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HABT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

