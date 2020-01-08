Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

HAFC stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

