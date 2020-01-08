Hartford Financial Services Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,457% compared to the average volume of 175 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock worth $4,043,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

