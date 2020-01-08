Hays (LON:HAS) PT Raised to GBX 165

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hays to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Investec started coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.50 ($2.12).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 175.90 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

