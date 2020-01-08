Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

HCSG stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,251,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

