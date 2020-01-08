Heron Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,288% compared to the average volume of 354 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.54. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,811,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

