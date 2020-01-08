Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

Shares of Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$20.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.16.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$145.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1394225 earnings per share for the current year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

