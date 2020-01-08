HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. HMS has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 487,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HMS by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

