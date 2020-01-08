Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.32 and a 52-week high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

