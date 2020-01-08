Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Shares Up 0.7%

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.97), 3,054,291 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,079% from the average session volume of 258,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on HZD. Peel Hunt raised shares of Horizon Discovery Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 170.80 ($2.25) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.75.

About Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

