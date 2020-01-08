Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Now Covered by Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRZN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.37.

HRZN opened at $13.12 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

