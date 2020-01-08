Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) PT Raised to C$11.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudson’s Bay from a tender rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday.

HBC opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hudson’s Bay has a 52-week low of C$6.22 and a 52-week high of C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.67.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

