Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 72,776 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.