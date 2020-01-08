Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $253.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of HII stock opened at $267.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $189.07 and a fifty-two week high of $268.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,019,000 after buying an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 111,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

