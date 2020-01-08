HYPNOXYS Achieves Market Cap of $35,672.00 (HYPX)

HYPNOXYS (CURRENCY:HYPX) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. HYPNOXYS has a market cap of $35,672.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HYPNOXYS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYPNOXYS token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, HYPNOXYS has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00318529 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011963 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HYPNOXYS Profile

HYPNOXYS is a token. HYPNOXYS’s total supply is 41,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,928,534,801 tokens. The Reddit community for HYPNOXYS is /r/hypnoxys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HYPNOXYS is medium.com/@hypnoxys. The official website for HYPNOXYS is hypnoxys.com. HYPNOXYS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYPNOXYS Token Trading

HYPNOXYS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYPNOXYS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYPNOXYS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYPNOXYS using one of the exchanges listed above.

