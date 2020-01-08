i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Stock Price Up 3%

i-nexus Global PLC (LON:INX)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), approximately 2,906 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About i-nexus Global (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.