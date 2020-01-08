Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Icon stock opened at $168.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

