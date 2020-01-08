IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $266.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.52 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.