Ignition 1-Day Volume Tops $605.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a market capitalization of $206,720.00 and approximately $605.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00049733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00075311 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,358.36 or 1.00097610 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053984 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,261,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,489 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.