IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Down 2.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, approximately 10,776 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 2,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

